Germany: 40% support recognition of Palestine state

The YouGov Centre for Public Opinion stated on Thursday that 40 per cent of Germans support recognising the State of Palestine.

Twenty-seven per cent of those surveyed opposed recognising the State of Palestine, while 33 per cent said they had not yet decided on the issue.

When asked about the attacks on Rafah, 51 per cent of participants confirmed that they support the European Union imposing economic sanctions on Israel.

Twenty-six per cent of participants stated that they fully or partially oppose these sanctions.

The survey had 2,295 participants and was conducted between 31 May and 5 June.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously announced that the German Government does not currently plan to recognise the State of Palestine.

Slovenia, Spain, Norway and Ireland have recently recognised the State of Palestine, bringing the number of countries recognising it to 148 out of the 193 United Nations General Assembly Member States.

