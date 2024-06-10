Ex-Iran president Ahmedejan banned from running in election

Iran’s top vetting body has approved six candidates for the upcoming presidential election slated for 28 June, Anadolu agency reported.

Among them are former Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and former nuclear deal negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Others in the race include former lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian, former minister Mostafa Pourmohamadi, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, and former lawmaker Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

The candidacy of Former Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, who was expected to be the top reformist contender, was rejected by the election supervisory body.

Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker believed to have the backing of the reformist camp, also failed to make the cut.

Both Jahangiri and Larijani were also disqualified by the 12-member Guardian Council in the 2021 presidential election.

The candidacy of Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was also rejected.

The snap presidential vote is scheduled for 28 June following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on 19 May.

Qualified candidates will now have two weeks to campaign before the voting begins.

