Yemen’s Houthi forces warn all US bases in region now within missile range

Major General Bakil Saleh Al-Wahbi, commander of the Al-Wahbi Brigades affiliated with the Houthis, confirmed that the Yemeni armed forces have delivered unexpected and painful blows to the US military, particularly the recent targeting of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. He stated: “All American bases in the region and their naval fleets have now, by the grace of God, become within the range of our missiles.”

In a statement to the Yemeni Press Agency, Major General Al-Wahbi explained that Yemen is witnessing rapid advancements in lethal military manufacturing. He pointed out that the recently unveiled locally-made missile “Palestine” is a small part of the missile arsenal and drones produced, which have reached the port of Haifa in the Mediterranean Sea, covering more than 3,000 kilometres.

Al-Wahbi said the Yemeni forces’ goal of producing intercontinental missiles capable of reaching deep into US territory. He asserted that the Pentagon, more than 13,000 kilometres away from Sana’a, should be aware of Yemen’s ambitions.

The comments come as the Houthis claimed to have targeted a British destroyer in the Red Sea and two ships in the Arabian Sea. Military spokesman Brigadier-General Yahya Saree stated that fighters attacked the British destroyer Diamond in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles “in response to the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

In support of Gaza and amid the “fourth escalation phase,” the Yemeni armed forces targeted the aircraft carrier Eisenhower twice within 24 hours in the Red Sea, using multiple drones. This action was Sanaa’s direct response to Israeli war crimes in Gaza and US-British aggression on Yemen.

The Yemeni armed forces affirmed their commitment to ongoing military operations in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to US-British aggression. They stressed these operations will persist until the aggression ceases and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Leader of the Houthi movement Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi was quoted as saying it is “a great honour and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

READ: Houthis detain Yemeni staff for UN, US organisations