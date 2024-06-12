Morocco calls for immediate aid delivery to alleviate Gaza humanitarian crisis

Moroccan Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch called, Tuesday, for an urgent delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip to address a severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave amid a deadly Israeli offensive, Anadolu Agency reports.

“What is happening in Gaza is not just staggering numbers of civilian casualties or widespread destruction,” Akhannouch said in a speech at an emergency aid conference for Gaza, hosted by Jordan.

“It is an unparalleled tragedy for over 2.3 million Palestinians living in unbearable conditions,” he added.

He highlighted the exacerbation of living conditions in Gaza due to a crippling blockade imposed by Israel and restricted access to relief supplies, describing life in the densely populated enclave as “an unbearable hell without security and access to water, food, or medicine”.

Reaffirming Morocco’s readiness to provide support to the Palestinian people, Akhannouch emphasized that “humanitarian aid to save lives cannot be held hostage by politics and conflicts”.

“Military solutions will not bring peace or stability,” he added.

Akhannouch stressed the importance of enabling UN agencies, particularly the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to perform their humanitarian duties without obstacles.

The humanitarian aid conference, dubbed “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”, is organised by Jordan, Egypt and the UN. The main session of the conference began on Tuesday afternoon with broad international participation.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 37,200 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 84,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

