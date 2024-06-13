Brazil calls for end to violence in Gaza; urges peace talks

Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, has stated that Brazil strongly advocates for an end to the violence in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Brazil clearly calls for the cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages, the unhindered access of humanitarian aid and the resumption of negotiations towards a two-state solution.

“As President Lula (Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva) has frequently reiterated, the time for the realisation of the Palestinians’ desire for statehood and self-determination is long overdue,” said Vieira speaking to Anadolu in an interview.

During his visit to Ankara, Vieira stated that the goal is to explore new and creative ways to strengthen ties between Ankara and Brasilia.

He noted that bilateral trade reached $5 billion in 2023 and emphasised the potential for significant and sustainable growth.

Vieira highlighted the importance of identifying “new opportunities through dialogue between the governments and private sectors” of both nations.

Vieira highlighted his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed that they eagerly await Erdogan’s visit to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit in November.

He stated that Brazil’s G20 presidency this year prioritises addressing inequality, climate change and global governance reform.

Vieira welcomed Turkiye’s contribution to these discussions and their participation in the G20 Task Force to establish a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

Vieira discussed the BRICS+ session held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on 11 June, noting that the addition of four new members (Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE) has sparked ongoing discussions about expansion criteria within BRICS.

“This issue was addressed at the foreign ministers’ meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, where dialogue was established with partner countries invited by Russia’s presidency,” he said.

‘Supporting proposal for 3-stage ceasefire’

Vieira recalled that Brazil chaired the UN Security Council during the 7 October, 2023 attacks.

“Brazil was the first country to propose a resolution calling for the cessation of conflicts, which was almost unanimously supported in October but was vetoed by one of the permanent members of the Council. Now, we are among the countries supporting the current proposal for a three-stage ceasefire.”

Vieira also stressed that Israel’s response to Gaza attacks goes beyond international law and must be condemned.

Vieira stated that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been very clear in its stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the systematic disregard for basic humanitarian law principles.

“The provisional measures that Israel has yet to implement are also very clear. Brazil supports the decisions of the Court and closely follows the responses of the Netanyahu government to these decisions with serious concern. Much is at stake for all humanity in this case, and the ICJ is responsibly handling the case brought forward by South Africa.”

He also conveyed that President Lula has strongly emphasised that the scale of the “man-made humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza is unacceptable.

“My visit to Ankara is an opportunity to assess the situation and the ongoing efforts to stop the conflicts and release the hostages as a first step. I am sure both countries are ready to engage in any constructive activity leading to the restart of the peace process and the necessary steps towards a two-state solution.”

