Hamas: Israel's policy of starvation an intensification of genocide

Hamas said yesterday that Israel’s police of starvation “is an intensification of the crime of genocide”, adding that pressure needs to be applied on the occupation authorities to open the crossings and bring in aid.

The movement added in a press statement: “At a time when the fascist occupation government continues its shocking massacres against defenceless civilians in the Gaza Strip, our Palestinian people are also facing an escalation of the brutal starvation war, and an aggravation of the humanitarian catastrophe and manifestations of famine in the Strip, especially in Gaza City and northern Gaza governorates.”

The movement explained that all of this is “due to the occupation’s closure of the crossings, the insufficient number of aid trucks allowed to enter, and the unjust siege it imposes on the Gaza Strip, especially after its occupation of the Rafah Crossing, and imposing its closure on the movement of individuals and aid.”

Hamas pointed out that “the criminal occupation’s use of starvation as a weapon during this fascist aggression is a blatant war crime, and confirmation it is continuing to commit the crime of genocide against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, through bombing, massacres and starvation, in full view of the entire world, in flagrant violation of all international laws.”

It called on “Arab and Islamic countries to put effort and pressure to open the crossings to provide relief to our people in Gaza.”

It also called on “the international community, the UN and its institutions to intervene immediately, to force the fascist enemy’s government to stop its barbaric aggression against innocent civilians, and to impose the entry of aid and relief materials into all areas of the Gaza Strip, which are facing famine and unprecedented humanitarian conditions due to the occupation’s measures and the brutal Zionist killing and terror machine.”

