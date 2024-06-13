Jordan Islamists complain of ‘harassment’ ahead of possible elections

The Islamic Action Front, the largest opposition party in Jordan, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh, complaining of “electoral harassment” practised against potential candidates and supporters by the kingdom’s security services, amid speculations that the government and parliament will be dissolved.

In its letter, the Front Party protested what it described as, “the harassment and security trade-offs to which the party’s potential candidates are exposed to”, noting that the party has not yet announced its list of candidates.

The party informed Al-Khasawneh of “direct violations” of electoral integrity during his government mandate, and asked him to intervene and impose the electoral law.

It also reviewed what they described as “documented cases in which the security services interfered, either with candidates affiliated with the party or against potential partners trying to establish lists with the party.”

The government did not publicly respond to the letter or its content.

Speculations are running high of a potential cabinet reshuffle which would see the departure of Al-Khasawneh’s government and the dissolution of parliament.

