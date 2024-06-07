Man sets himself on fire outside Jordan gov't building

A man set himself on fire last night outside a government building in the southern city of Aqaba, according to local news reports.

The motive for the act of self-immolation is unconfirmed but social media users have said he was protesting the government’s support for Israel during its bombing of Gaza. They added that he was protesting outside the Jordanian Presidential Palace in the city, MEMO could not verify these claims.

In the video, the man can be seen covered in flames while local security forces shoot at him.

He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

An investigation is being launched into the event.

