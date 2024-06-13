Qatar, Bahrain exchange ambassadors for first time since 2017

Qatar and Bahrain announced yesterday the exchange of ambassadors for the first time since 2017.

According to Qatari media, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani issued an Emiri Decision No. 53 of 2024 appointing Sultan Ali Al Khater as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Similarly, the Bahraini monarch, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, issued a decree appointing Ambassador Mohamed Bin Ali Al Ghatam as the head of Manama’s diplomatic mission to Qatar.

The decision to exchange ambassadors is part of a series of steps to improve bilateral relations since the Gulf reconciliation in 2021.

Last year, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations, following the Al-Ula GCC Summit Agreement, marking a commitment to fostering joint Gulf cooperation while respecting national sovereignty.

The Bahraini king later visited Qatar at the invitation of the Qatari Emir to participate in the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

