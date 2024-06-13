Report: Israel army chief of staff met 5 Arab army commanders in Bahrain

The Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defence Forces, Herzi Halevi, met with the commanders of the armies of five Arab countries in Bahrain this week, under the auspices of the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla, Axios reported yesterday.

The report, provided by the site’s political correspondent, stated that the meeting was held to discuss “regional security cooperation” with the participation of the commanders of the Israeli, Saudi Arabian, Bahraini, Egyptian, Emirati, and Jordanian armies, out of the spotlight. The website noted that the meeting was not announced to the public due to regional political sensitivities related to the war on Gaza.

The report stated that the meeting is considered “a signal that military dialogue and cooperation between Israel and Arab countries continues under CENTCOM despite harsh public criticism and condemnation of Israeli military operations in Gaza.”

They focused on strengthening cooperation in the field of air and missile defence.

The report stated that “In recent years, CENTCOM and the Pentagon have worked with militaries in the region on bolstering cooperation on air and missile defence,” with the US viewing “the defeat of the Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack against Israel on April 13 as a major achievement and a result of that work.”

American officials say, “cooperation with Israel and Arab countries in the region allowed them to gather intelligence and obtain early warning of the attack,” adding that “this cooperation also includes the effective participation of Jordan and Saudi Arabia in intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran, Iraq and Yemen towards Israel, and passing through their airspace.”

