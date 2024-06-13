SOAS, UCL students demand unis reverse suspension of pro-Palestinian activists

Students from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and University College London (UCL) organised a rally yesterday to protest against their institutions’ decision to suspend students for taking part in pro-Palestinian protests.

Students, staff and alumni gathered at the SOAS Liberated Zone before marching to UCL’s main Quad on Gower Street, which has only been open to UCL students since the beginning of the first encampment protests at the university.

Protestors demanded the universities lift the suspensions immediately, claiming the universities took these actions without transparency or due process.

The rally was also supported by some passersby who honked their horns and waved the Palestinian flag as they drove past the demonstration.

Students at universities around the world have been staging rallies against Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which is continuing despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 88,000 injured since October, with tens of thousands missing, thought to be dead and trapped beneath the rubble.

