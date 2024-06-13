‘The injustices we see abroad reflect how governments treat people at home’, says Palestinian candidate running in UK election

As Britain gears up for its next general election, the Labour Party finds itself in the midst of a far-reaching crisis of trust, especially among its Muslim voter base. The Party, under the leadership of “Zionist supporter” Keir Starmer, has faced intense criticism for its handling of the genocide in Gaza, leading to a notable decline in support from the British Muslim community.

This discontent has been driven by Starmer’s initial comments supporting Israel’s right to cut off essential supplies to Gaza, showing a blatant disregard for Palestinian lives. Despite later calls for a “sustainable ceasefire”, the damage to Labour’s reputation was already apparent.

Labour losses

The fallout from this stance has been stark. Labour’s traditionally strong support among British Muslims has plummeted, with polls showing a drop from 86 per cent to 60 per cent since the 2019 election. This decline has been attributed to the opposition party’s failure to advocate effectively for a ceasefire in Gaza and to address broader concerns about Islamophobia within its ranks. The impact of this shift was evident in May’s local elections, where Labour lost key seats “in places where many people identify as Muslim” and this was “most likely a reflection of their discontent with Labour’s stance on the war in Gaza”.

In such a politically charged environment, it is not surprising that this year’s general election will see a record number of independent candidates standing. Among them is Leanne Mohamad. A British-Palestinian activist and candidate for Ilford North who represents a new wave of political engagement aimed at addressing the failures perceived within the current Labour leadership.

OPINION: Endorsing the UAE, appeasing Iran: China’s stance in the Gulf islands dispute

A personal journey into politics

Leanne Mohamad’s entry into politics is deeply rooted in her personal history and activism.

I am a British Palestinian, the grand-daughter of Palestinian refugees expelled during the Nakba of 1948

she tells MEMO. Mohamad’s advocacy for Palestinian rights began at a young age, influenced by her family’s history and her personal experiences. She gained significant attention online for her speech on the Nakba while a secondary school student on “Birds Not Bombs,” as part of the Speak Out Challenge, a stance which saw her expelled from the competition.

During the pandemic, Mohamad’s involvement in local community efforts, such as volunteering at food banks with local Frenford Youth Club, further shaped her political perspective. “This opened my eyes to the hardships faced by our community, working people, and families,” she says. These experiences fuelled her transition into human rights advocacy, driven by a desire to create fairer systems and address systemic neglect.

I want to win this election for my friends and neighbours in Ilford North. I do not have big funders and a party machine behind me, just ordinary, hardworking people who have given up their time to get the message out. I need your help – come and join my campaign. Sign up at… pic.twitter.com/EQF2fMTeeT — Leanne Mohamad (@LeanneMohamad) June 4, 2024

Standing for Ilford North

Mohamad’s decision to stand for election in Ilford North is based on her commitment to her community and human rights. “We have an MP in Ilford North who refuses to vote for peace and is part of a party that condoned the brutal murder of civilians,” she asserts.

Her candidacy is also driven by a deep connection to the constituency, where she has spent most of her life:

I want to see our people and communities thrive, rather than be taken for granted by successive governments

Addressing Gaza

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains a central issue for Mohamad. She advocates for immediate and decisive actions from the British government to address the urgent needs in the region. “Our current government and MPs’ refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid Israel’s actions demonstrates a disconnect between political leaders and the people’s views,” she argues.

Her political stance aligns with calls for peace and justice, stressing the need for an arms embargo on the Israeli Occupation state and the prosecution of war criminals to ensure accountability.

The destruction of Palestinian homes, hospitals, schools, universities, churches and mosques is clearly a genocide

🚨5 days left to register to vote! ⏳ 🗳️To support my independent campaign in Ilford North on July 4th, you must be registered to vote. The deadline to register is 11:59pm on Tuesday 18th June. ✅ Register today at https://t.co/8FKat1tOn2 and tell all your friends!… pic.twitter.com/1RA0GMFCaV — Leanne Mohamad (@LeanneMohamad) June 13, 2024

Mohamad also calls for Britain to recognise an independent Palestinian State, free from Israeli coercion and Zionist lobbying. She advocates for a move away from an apartheid state to a democratic society in Israel where all people are treated fairly, irrespective of their backgrounds. “This can only be done if the international community places pressure on Israel to comply with international law,” she explains to MEMO.

A message of hope and action

For Mohamad, the situation in Gaza is not just a political issue but a personal one that deeply influences her work. “The reality and consequences of the 1948 Nakba continue to this day,” she says, expressing her commitment to making the world a safer, fairer place. Her message to her constituents in Ilford North is one of hope and collective action.

“Our community in Ilford North has chosen me as an independent candidate because they know my values match their own,” she states.

“Let’s confront the realities of a cost-of-living crisis, protect our NHS and ensure our streets are safe,” Mohamad urges. She calls on her constituents to join her in sending a strong message in the upcoming election: “Together, our courage will build a great future for Ilford North.”

INTERVIEW: Palestinian women’s unique struggle against occupation: MEMO in Conversation with Amani Mustafa