Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets Israeli Ramat David Airbase with drones, threatens more operations to support Gaza

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Friday that it had targeted the Ramat David Airbase, inside the occupied Palestinian territories, with drones.

In a statement, it confirmed that it would continue “to destroy enemy strongholds” to complete the second phase of its operations and to “support our people in Gaza and Rafah.”

On Tuesday night, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the occupied city of Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) with drones.

These operations were carried out in the context of the efforts made by fronts supporting the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip to tighten the noose on the Israeli occupation to pressure Israel to stop the genocide and allow the entry of aid.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq is considered an essential part of the supporting fronts from which the resistance axis is operating to confirm the unity of the arenas and prevent the occupation from singling out the Palestinian resistance and the people of Gaza.

With the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the resistance in Iraq began targeting US interests in Iraq and the region, in addition to targeting vital centres in the occupied Palestinian territories.

