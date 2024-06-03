Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets Israel’s Eilat

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said yesterday that it had struck a vital target in the Israeli city of Eilat with drones.

The resistance group published scenes of the launch of drones towards a vital target in Eilat, Umm Al-Rashrash, noting that the operation took place on Saturday.

The group confirmed in its statement that it is continuing with its operations against the occupation state in support of Palestinians in Gaza, vowing to continue to target “the enemy’s strongholds.”

The statement did not provide additional details about the specific location or any resulting casualties.

