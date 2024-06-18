Lebanon: MP says Israel cannot compensate for army failure through politics

A member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, Hassan Fadlallah MP, has highlighted Israel’s failure to achieve any gains during its war against Gaza and southern Lebanon, adding that what the Israeli army has failed to achieve in war, it will not achieve in politics.

During a visit to the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, Fadlallah, whose party is loyal to Hezbollah, spoke to reporters and pointed to the steadfastness of the Lebanese people despite the ongoing confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces. Southern Lebanon, he said, has just witnessed an intense popular presence in the border villages to hold Eid prayers.

“The resistance grows stronger when it sees this popular presence in the border villages with occupied Palestine [Israel],” he pointed out. “The specific operations revealed by the resistance are just part of what it has done, and there are always surprises.”

The MP stressed that the movement is not concerned by Israeli threats, adding that instead of conveying messages, the army should put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the aggression against Gaza.

Highlighting the US role in the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Fadlallah said that if Washington wanted to stop this aggression, it would have stopped it from day one. The US administration, he added “is required” to put pressure on Netanyahu.

READ: Risk of hunger threatens lives of 3,500 children in Gaza, say local authorities