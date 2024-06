Mehdi Hasan debunks Zionist arguments in live debate Journalist Mehdi Hasan debunked Zionist arguments at a live debate in front of a largely pro-Israel audience. Hasan debated against the notion that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism with Israeli journalist Gideon Levy, while Israel lobbyist Douglas Murray and Natasha Hausdorff of UK Lawyers for Israel argued in favour. Hasan called out the audience for booing Oxfam as he read out a list of organisations that had condemned Israel's actions in Gaza.