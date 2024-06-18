Russia military ships arrive in Tobruk, Libya

The Naval Forces General Staff, aligned with Haftar, has announced that the cruiser, “Varyag” and the frigate, “Admiral Shaposhnikov” – two Russian warships – arrived at the Tobruk Naval Base in eastern Libya for a working visit.

A ceremony was held on Sunday to welcome the Russian warships, and welcoming remarks were exchanged during this reception, as reported on the pro-Haftar General Staff’s Facebook page.

According to the same source, the visit aims to enhance collaboration and alignment between the two sides in the areas of training, maintenance, technical and logistical support. Additionally, the parties seek to facilitate the exchange of expertise and information, as well as to promote cooperation in maritime security.

