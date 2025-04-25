3 days after Pope’s death, Israel extends condolences to the Vatican

Israel yesterday expressed its condolences following the death of Pope Francis, three days after he passed away at the age of 88, the German Press Agency (DPA) reported.

In a statement the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “The State of Israel expresses its deepest condolences to the Catholic Church and to Catholics around the world on the passing of Pope Francis. May he rest in peace.”

Relations between Israel and the Vatican had significantly deteriorated since the outbreak of the war in Gaza. Pope Francis had repeatedly criticised Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories, where around 1,000 Christians also reside.

According to Israeli media, the Israeli government deleted its message of condolence from social media platforms a few hours after posting it.

The Times of Israel reported that, unlike many other countries whose leaders are expected to attend the Pope’s funeral on Saturday, Israel will only be represented by its ambassador.

