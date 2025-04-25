Trump is open to meeting Iran's leaders, he tells Time magazine

US President Donald Trump has said he is open to meeting Iran’s Supreme Leader or President, as the two countries began talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, Reuters reports.

Following a meeting last week to outline a framework for a potential nuclear deal, which a US official described as yielding “very good progress”, Trump told Time magazine, in a 22 April interview, published on Friday: “I think we’re going to make a deal with Iran.”

Asked whether he was open to meeting Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei or President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trump replied: “Sure.”

Trump, who in 2018 pulled the US out of a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, has warned of military action against Iran unless a new deal is swiftly reached to prevent it developing nuclear weapons.

When asked if the US would join a war against Iran should Israel take action, he responded: “I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack.”

Since 2019, Iran has breached and far surpassed the 2015 deal’s limits on its uranium enrichment, producing stocks far above what the West says is necessary for a civilian energy programme.

