IDF approves plan to attack Lebanon as Biden's envoy meets Netanyahu after Beirut talks

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) approved yesterday “operative plans for an attack in Lebanon” as US envoy Amos Hochstein briefed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his talks in Beirut, reported Israel’s Channel 12. Hochstein is a former soldier in the Israeli Armoured Corps.

The plans to attack Israel’s northern neighbour follow the publication on Tuesday by the Hezbollah militia of what it said were aerial reconnaissance photographs of northern Israel.

The fact that the movement’s drones were able to operate without being detected by Israel has alarmed Israelis. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tel Aviv said that the government is close to making a decision about “changing the rules of the game” with Hezbollah.

The commander of the occupation army’s Northern Command, Ori Gordin, and the head of the Operations Division, Oded Basyuk, apparently approved “plans within the framework of preparations to continue the fight against Hezbollah” during a joint assessment of the situation. “Operational plans for an attack in Lebanon were approved, and decisions were taken to accelerate further the readiness of forces in the field.”

“[Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan] Nasrallah is bragging today that he photographed the ports of Haifa, which are operated by huge international companies from China and India, and threatening to damage them,” added Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. “In an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed, and Lebanon will be beaten severely.”

