Turkiye gas production up 112% annually with Black Sea discovery

Turkiye’s total natural gas production increased by 112.55 per cent last year on an annual basis to reach 807.28 million cubic meters, according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority’s (EMRA) annual natural gas report.

According to the report, domestic production has ramped up since production started at the country’s natural gas discovery in the Black Sea in September 2023.

Eight companies that hold wholesale licenses in Turkiye are responsible for the production and distribution of natural gas.

These companies are TPAO, Arar Petrol, Park Place Energy Limited, Thrace Basin Natural Gas Corporation Turkey, Petrogas, Atli Makina, Marsa Turkey B.V. and Transatlantic Petroleum.

These eight companies produced and provided 807.28 million cubic meters of natural gas to the system last year, an increase of 112.55 per cent over the year before.

According to the report, a major portion of this enhanced production was brought about by the discovery of natural gas in the Black Sea Sakarya gas field, which began producing and supplying the system in September 2023.

