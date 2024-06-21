Houthi leader says another ship will sink in Gulf of Aden

Yemen’s Houthis warned on Thursday that another ship will sink in the Gulf of Aden after cargo ship MV Tutor sank two days ago after being attacked by the group.

In a televised speech broadcast by the group’s Al-Masirah satellite channel, Houthi group leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said Yemen was subjected to 24 US-British raids this week, which did not “hit target”.

Al-Houthi added that his group’s forces have targeted 153 US, British and Israeli ships or ships linked to Israel since the start of Gaza support operations last November. He explained that one of the most prominent attacks carried out by his group this week was: “A missile attack that targeted the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower for the third time in the northern Red Sea,” describing the attack as “important, influential and bold”.

Al-Houthi shared that one of the most prominent developments in his group’s attacks was the sinking of the Greek ship Tutor after a specific operation carried out by the naval forces, noting that another ship that was about to sink in the Gulf of Aden, without giving further details.

On Tuesday, the British Royal Navy announced that cargo ship Tutor sank in the Red Sea after being targeted by a Houthi drone on 12 June.

