Senior Israeli officials meet Blinken, Sullivan after Strategic Dialogue Forum cancellation

Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi met on Thursday at the White House with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ma’an News Agency reported.

No Israeli military or security personnel participated in these meetings.

The discussions took place following the cancellation of the Forum of Strategic Dialogue, originally scheduled for Thursday. This cancellation was prompted by the President Joe Biden administration’s anger over a video released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he accused the US of delaying weapons shipments.

Read: Netanyahu says Blinken assured him US will cancel limits on weapons supplies