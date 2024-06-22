Israel: ‘We do not intend to kill all Hamas members, but rather take away their governmental, military capability’

Israeli government Spokesperson David Mencer considered that eliminating the military and governing capabilities of Hamas does not necessarily mean “killing every single Hamas terrorist.”

Mencer made his statement during a speech on Thursday, a day after a speech by Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari, in which he acknowledged the fact that seeking the: “Complete eradication of Hamas is an unrealistic goal.”

Mencer added: “We talk about the prerequisite for the end of this war being defeating Hamas militarily, and also their governing capabilities. That does not necessarily mean killing every single Hamas terrorist, but it means taking away their governmental and military capability.”

He also claimed that Hamas has experienced a shortage of men due to the fighting in Gaza after eight months of war, but it is worth noting that this claim could not have been confirmed, according to Palestine’s Sama News Agency.

Mencer’s statements come after Hajari remarked: “Those who think it can be made to disappear are wrong.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office quickly responded with a statement, claiming: “The IDF is committed to the government’s goal of achieving the destruction of Hamas’ military and administrative capabilities.”

His office also added that Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant asked the office of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to clarify Hagari’s statements.

