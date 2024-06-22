Rafah: More than 50 martyred in Israeli attack on tents, homes in Al-Shati Camp

Twenty-one Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured on Friday in a new massacre committed by the Israeli army bombing tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported in a statement that the martyrs and wounded were recovered after Israeli tanks bombed a displacement camp in the Al-Mawasi area with artillery shells.

Eyewitnesses reported that two Merkava tanks mounted a hill opposite the Shakoush area and fired artillery shells at a gathering of displaced people near the gate of the field hospital affiliated with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The eyewitnesses added that ambulances immediately rushed to the scene and began transporting the martyrs and wounded to field hospitals. Operations to recover people are ongoing.

READ: Israel bombardment kills dozens across Gaza, amid fierce fighting

The Civil Defence Service in the Gaza Strip conveyed in a statement: “Our crews transported a number of martyrs and injured displaced persons in the Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah Governorate after being targeted by Israeli artillery shells.”

The Israeli army is seeking to push displaced Palestinians into the Al-Mawasi area on the coastal strip of the Mediterranean Sea, claiming that they are safe areas.

Al-Mawasi is a sandy area along the coastline, extending from southwest of the city of Deir Al-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip, passing west of Khan Yunis to west of Rafah (south).

The area is largely open and not residential. It also lacks infrastructure, sewage networks, electricity lines, communications networks and the Internet, while most of its land is divided into agricultural land or greenhouses.

The displaced people in Al-Mawasi are living in a tragic situation and are suffering a significant shortage of essential resources such as water, sanitation, medical care and food.

Director of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City Fadel Naim announced in a statement on Friday published by the Ministry of Health on Telegram: “It has been a difficult and brutal day in Gaza City, as nearly 30 martyrs arrived at the hospital so far as a result of several Israeli attacks since the morning.”

Earlier on Friday, medical sources reported that seven Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an attack by an Israeli warplane on a house in the Al-Shati Camp, west of Gaza City.

The sources added that six Palestinians were martyred and a number injured as a result of another bombing launched by Israeli warplanes on two residential apartments belonging to the Mushtaha and Abu Al-Atta families behind the Latin Patriarchate School in central Gaza City.

The Civil Defence Service announced the deaths of five Palestinians due to an Israeli warplane bombing the Gaza Municipality headquarters on Al-Wahda Street.

READ: Lavrov: ‘Israel’s Gaza actions delay prospect of long-term peace in Middle East’