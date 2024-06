Palestinian used as ‘human shield’ by Israel speaks from hospital bed A Palestinian who was shot twice by Israeli forces during a Jenin raid describes his harrowing ordeal and how he hoped he would die 'before the Israeli forces found me'. Speaking from a hospital bed in the occupied West Bank, Mujahed Abadi told Al Jazeera English how the Israeli soldiers laughed and joked as they beat and battered him despite having broken bones from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.