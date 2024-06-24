Morocco sends 40 tons of medical aid to Gaza

Morocco has begun sending 40 tons of medical aid to Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The aid includes surgery equipment and supplies to treat burns and fractures as well as medicine for children, it said.

The aid was transported by air and will be loaded on to Palestinian Red Crescent trucks at the Karm Abu Salem Crossing, which was first used by Morocco to deliver aid in March, a senior diplomatic source told Reuters.

Moroccan authorities say they are using their ties to Israel to promote peace and defend the rights of Palestinians, but there have been many protests in Moroccan cities criticising these ties since the onset of the war in Gaza.

Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza was triggered after Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel on 7 October, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli offensive in retaliation has killed more than 37,600 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, and left much of Gaza in ruins.

WATCH: Gaza’s ambulance chief killed in medical clinic strike