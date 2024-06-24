Middle East Monitor
Turkiye investments in Algeria exceeded $6bn – Erdogan’s Deputy

June 24, 2024 at 9:27 pm

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Kampala, Uganda on January 19, 2024 [Arman Önal/Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Vice President, Cevdet Yilmaz, said that Turkish companies’ investments in Algeria exceeded $6 billion.

This came in statements to journalists on Monday after his meeting with Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Mouradia Palace in the capital, Algiers.

Yilmaz pointed out that Turkish investments have created job opportunities for about 30,000 Algerians, stressing that these investments “will increase in the next stage”.

According to Yilmaz, the volume of trade between Turkiye and Algeria reached $6.3 billion, stressing that the two countries are seeking to achieve the goal set by the presidents of the two countries to reach the trade volume of $10 billion.

