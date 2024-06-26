8 books shortlisted for Palestine Book Awards 2024

Middle East Monitor (MEMO) is pleased to announce the books shortlisted for its Palestine Book Awards 2024. This prestigious event, now in its thirteenth year, honours and celebrates books published in English about Palestine and encourages authors and publishers to produce more books on Palestine.

2024 has been another successful year, with over 50 books submitted for consideration. The shortlisted publications selected by the judges have added to the diversity of submissions and genres featuring the Palestinian narrative.

This year’s Award winners will be announced in November.

The 2024 shortlisted authors are:

Alan Morrison and Atef Alshaer – Out of Gaza: New Palestinian Poetry

Amanda Najib – Lana Makes Purple Pizza: A Palestinian Food Tale

Anne Irfan – Refuge and Resistance: Palestinians and the International Refugee System

Hazem Jamjoum (Translator) – The Revolution of 1936–1939 in Palestine

Deema Al Alami – 48 Stories of Exile from Palestine

Khadijeh Habashneh – Knights of Cinema: The Story of the Palestine Film Unit

Lisa Bhungalia – Elastic Empire: Refashioning War through Aid in Palestine

Sandra Barrilaro (Editor), Teresa Aranguren (Editor) – Against Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba

MEMO offers its heartiest congratulations to the finalists, gratitude to all those who have submitted their work for consideration and to the judges who have had the difficult task of deciding the shortlist and winners.

