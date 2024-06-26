8 books shortlisted for Palestine Book Awards 2024

Middle East Monitor (MEMO) is pleased to announce the books shortlisted for its Palestine Book Awards 2024. This prestigious event, now in its thirteenth year, honours and celebrates books published in English about Palestine and encourages authors and publishers to produce more books on Palestine.
2024 has been another successful year, with over 50 books submitted for consideration. The shortlisted publications selected by the judges have added to the diversity of submissions and genres featuring the Palestinian narrative.
This year’s Award winners will be announced in November.
The 2024 shortlisted authors are:
- Alan Morrison and Atef Alshaer – Out of Gaza: New Palestinian Poetry
- Amanda Najib – Lana Makes Purple Pizza: A Palestinian Food Tale
- Anne Irfan – Refuge and Resistance: Palestinians and the International Refugee System
- Hazem Jamjoum (Translator) – The Revolution of 1936–1939 in Palestine
- Deema Al Alami – 48 Stories of Exile from Palestine
- Khadijeh Habashneh – Knights of Cinema: The Story of the Palestine Film Unit
- Lisa Bhungalia – Elastic Empire: Refashioning War through Aid in Palestine
- Sandra Barrilaro (Editor), Teresa Aranguren (Editor) – Against Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba
Our panel of Judges this year are:
- Dr Afaf Jabiri – Senior Lecturer at the University of East London
- Dr Ashjan Ajour – Researcher in Sociology at the University of Leicester
- Feras Abu Helal – Editor-in-Chief of Arabi21
- Dr Ibrahim Darwish – Journalist with Al-Hiwar TV
- Prof Nur Masalha – Member of the Centre for Palestine Studies, SOAS
- Sawad Hussain – An award-winning Arabic-English literary translator
MEMO offers its heartiest congratulations to the finalists, gratitude to all those who have submitted their work for consideration and to the judges who have had the difficult task of deciding the shortlist and winners.