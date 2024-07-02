Is the involvement of the United States in what can be described as the “drop bombs, then drop food” scenario in Gaza, following months of Israel’s relentless bombing, hypocritical? Many people would say yes. This apparent contradiction highlights a much deeper issue: when examining the history of US involvement in Israel/Palestine, this tactic exemplifies starkly how the US maintains its global imperial status.

In her book Elastic Empire: Refashioning War through Aid in Palestine, Lisa Bhungalia sheds light on how aid provided by the US contributes to sustaining the status quo of Palestinian oppression under Israeli occupation. Bhungalia’s perspective on how the US asserts and sustains its global dominance contrasts with the conventional view. Rather than focusing solely on traditional aspects of state power related to immigration and enforcement at borders, the concept of “elastic empire” expands into new areas, particularly examining the flexibility and adaptability of state and imperial power in counterterrorism operations worldwide. Focusing on the US war on terror, it becomes evident that warfare is not just about the battlefields, but also about “governing the displaced, refugees, the poor, and the ‘vulnerable’ through humanitarian organisations.” Despite presenting its actions as necessary for humanitarian reasons or for the protection of civilians, the war on terror paradoxically employs tactics that dehumanise its targets. By this logic, being a perfect victim is never enough.

In regions like Palestine, NGOs often step in to fill the void left by the government, providing essential services to civilians. These organisations are typically driven by compassion and empathy, but they frequently face limitations due to funding constraints, as this funding typically comes from foreign countries allied with Israel, suggesting that they might never fully achieve the political aspirations Palestinians hope for. Additionally, during political events unfavourable to the Palestinian cause, NGOs risk losing their funding altogether, further jeopardising their ability to operate effectively.

The war on terror has become linked inextricably with the political dynamics of aid distribution. One example from the book highlights a new norm established by Western-aligned donors in Palestine since the Trump administration. Despite Israel’s longstanding influence over the Palestinian Authority (PA), this control does not suffice to satisfy the aspirations of Israel and its main ally, the United States. Under the Trump administration, the enactment of the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act (ATCA) served to intensify the criminalisation of Palestinians and resulted in the cessation of aid to the PA, further marginalising Palestinian concerns. This legislation empowered the United States to assert control over aid funds globally, exposing any NGOs or aid recipients that handle US funds, even if they have no presence in the United States, to the risk of legal action in US courts. This section also addresses the smear campaign against the BDS movement, which aims to associate it with a terrorist group. Typically, such a tactic is sufficient to delegitimise any organisation that is not favoured by Israel and the United States.

To understand the justification of the war in Gaza following 7 October, under the premise of “Israel has a right to defend itself from Hamas terrorism,” which has led to accusations of genocide from UN officials and at the International Court of Justice, it is essential to recognise how this conflict is intricately tied to the broader context of the longstanding “war on terror”. This rationale, framed within the framework of laws and humanitarian concerns, unveils a complex web of geopolitical power dynamics and ethical considerations, which is the very essence of the US empire’s elasticity.

BOOK REVIEW: Against Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba