UK newspaper claims Hezbollah arms kept at Beirut Airport

A reporter from The National was invited into Beirut Airport as Lebanese officials pushed back at reports that Hezbollah weapons were being stored there. British newspaper The Telegraph, which has published unashamedly pro-Israel editorials and columns, recently featured an anonymously written and anonymously sourced article claiming that Hezbollah weapons were inside Beirut Airport, which would, some argue, effectively legitimise the airport as a target for an Israeli strike.

June 26, 2024 at 4:42 pm

