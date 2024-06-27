Cyprus: We will not allow attacks on Lebanon to be launched from our territory

The Cypriot embassy in Beirut said yesterday that “Cyprus will not allow the use of its lands for the attack of any other country, especially not Lebanon.”

According to the National News Agency in Lebanon, the announcement was made while Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Elias Abu Sa’ab, received the Ambassador of Cyprus to Lebanon Maria Hadjitheodosiou.

Hadjitheodosiou thanked the Lebanese official for the “cooperation between the two sides to resolve the recent confusion between Lebanon and Cyprus, which led to an end to this crisis.”

Cyprus and Lebanon have had close historical relations for decades, with the Mediterranean island being a haven for thousands of Lebanese since the outbreak of the civil war between 1975 and 1990 in Lebanon.

Many Lebanese citizens moved to Cyprus again, after the Lebanese economic collapse that began in late 2019.

Lebanon is seeking to maintain friendly relations with Cyprus, after Hezbollah threatened to attack the Mediterranean island if it allows Israel to use its territory to attack Lebanon.

