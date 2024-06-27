Hamas fighters use Israeli mines to explode tank in Gaza

The Izzeddin Al-Qassam Brigades released a video showing its fighters ambushing Israeli occupation forces in the Tal Al-Sultan area of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, using ammunition seized from Israeli soldiers to blow up a tank.

Al-Qassam said the ambush was carried out on 20 June, with the footage showing fighters digging a tunnel to reach the tank’s location. They then used mines which the Israeli army utilises to blow up Palestinian homes to strike the tank.

Some 314 Israeli soldiers have been killed since Israel launched its ground offensive in Gaza on 27 October 2023. It is unclear how many tanks and other Israeli equipment have been damaged and destroyed by Palestinian resistance fighters.

