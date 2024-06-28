Pro-Palestine students face threat of expulsion from Australia uni

Several students at the University of Melbourne in Australia face suspension or expulsion for participating in pro-Palestine solidarity activities.

The student group Unimelb for Palestine announced on X that the university administration issued notices of alleged misconduct against 19 students.

The group stated that the administration used evidence from CCTV footage and location tracking via the university’s internet connection to identify students, in what they say is a violation of their privacy.

Melbourne university used sophisticated tracking and surveillance technology to track down and identify students in a clear violation of freedom of speech and right to assembly. — Unimelb for Palestine (@Umelb4Palestine) June 27, 2024

In a petition urging the university to reverse its measures, Unimelb for Palestine wrote: “University of Melbourne have threatened pro-Palestinian students and staff who are peacefully protesting at Mahmoud’s Hall with serious repercussions including, but not limited to, misconduct, enrolment sanctions and possible termination.”

“We, the community, condemn these threats and intimidation made by the University of Melbourne to these brave students and staff, who have been peacefully calling for disclosure and divestment of the University of Melbourne’s ties to weapons manufacturers supplying Israeli Occupation Forces,” the petition continues.

“This only proves the political motivation behind these allegations and

@UniMelb attempt to punish students for challenging its weapons ties,” the group added on X.

It also comes one day after the university issued 20 baseless allegations of misconduct to 20 anti-genocide pro-Palestine student protests. This only proves the political motivation behind these allegations and @UniMelb attempt to punish students for challenging its weapons ties — Unimelb for Palestine (@Umelb4Palestine) June 28, 2024

Read: 450 Palestinian schoolchildren killed by Israel ahead of high school exams: Education Ministry