Smoke grenade thrown at Netanyahu's family home in Israel

A grenade was thrown at the family home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, Israel Police said yesterday.

According to reports, a bomb squad was summoned and determined that the device was a smoke grenade, noting that the grenade was thrown by protesters.

Hebrew Channel 14 described the incident as “dangerous”, explaining that officers from the Hadera Police Station were conducting a preliminary survey of the protest site scheduled for yesterday evening when they found the grenade, indicating that the grenade was ready for use.

Several areas in Israel, especially in Tel Aviv, witnessed demonstrations and the closure of streets yesterday. Protesters have been demanding a return of the prisoners of war held in Gaza and for the government to agree to a ceasefire deal which would ensure their safety.

Organisers called for demonstrations to be held in front of the homes of ministers and Knesset members from the Likud Party, and in front of Netanyahu’s two private homes in Jerusalem and Caesarea.

READ: Canada imposes sanctions on Israel settlers for ‘extremist violence’ in West Bank