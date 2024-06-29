Houthis say they targeted 4 addition Israel-linked ships in Red, Mediterranean seas

The Yemeni Houthi group announced Friday it targeted four more Israel-linked ships, including a US ship, in the Red and Mediterranean seas, in solidarity with Gaza that is enduring an Israeli devastating onslaught, Anadolu reports.

The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said it attacked the Waler oil tanker with several drones in the Mediterranean Sea while it was headed to the Haifa port in Israel.

He noted that the attack was carried out in cooperation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance group in Iraq.

Saree said fighters also targeted the Johannes Maersk container carrier in the Mediterranean with a cruise missile.

He added that both vessels violated the group’s ban on vessels from accessing Israeli ports.

Two other ships, the Loannis and US-owned Delonix, were also targeted by the group in the Red Sea, Saree added.

US Central Command said it destroyed a drone fired by the Houthi group toward the Red Sea.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.

