US, UK jets target western Al Hudaydah province in Yemen

The Houthi group in Yemen said the US and the UK conducted four airstrikes on Saturday, targeting the western Al Hudaydah province, Anadolu Agency reports.

“American-British aggression (forces) carried out four airstrikes on Al Luhayyah governorate in Al Hudaydah,” the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

As of 1425GMT, neither the US nor the UK had issued any statements on the Houthis statement.

Al Hudaydah is an important Yemeni province with three vital ports and a long coastal strip.

Since the beginning of 2024, US-led coalition forces have conducted airstrikes in Yemen, claiming to be targeting Houthi locations in response to the group’s attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthis have occasionally retaliated in response to the US and its allies’ attacks.

In solidarity with Gaza, which is facing a devastating Israeli offensive, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they now consider all American and British ships as military targets.

