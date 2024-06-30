3 more Hezbollah members killed in border clashes with Israel

Three more Hezbollah fighters were killed in border clashes with Israeli forces, the Lebanese group said Sunday amid cross-border attacks between the two sides, Anadolu reports.

Hezbollah identified the slain fighters as Hussein Muhammad Suwaidan, Jalal Ali Daher and Nasrat Hussein Shuqair, without providing any details about the circumstances of their death.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 37,900 people since last Oct. 7.

At least 356 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of clashes with the Israeli forces on Oct. 8, according to an Anadolu tally.

The Lebanese group has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv’s onslaught on Gaza.

