18 Israel soldiers injured in the occupied Golan Heights

The Israeli occupation army reported yesterday that 18 soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, after a drone crashed in the occupied Golan.

Earlier, the Lebanese Hezbollah group announced that its fighters “targeted 9 occupation sites.”

It said that it “attacked the headquarters of the armoured brigades of the 188th Brigade in the Rawiya barracks in the occupied Golan using a swarm of drones.”

It also announced the bombing of the headquarters of the 91st Division in the Biranit Barracks in northern Israel, with a Burkan missile, causing “confirmed casualties”, while sirens sounded in settlements in the Upper Galilee and the northern Golan.

The attack was launched “in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on steadfast southern villages and homes, especially in the town of Hula,” Hezbollah explained.

It also announced that a building used by occupation soldiers in the Yaroun settlement off the southern border had been targeted, resulting in a “direct hit”.

The intensity of the field escalation between the occupation and Hezbollah has increased in recent weeks, raising fears of the outbreak of a comprehensive war, especially with the Israeli occupation army announcing a week ago the approval of operational plans for a major attack on Lebanon.

Since 8 October, southern Lebanon has witnessed an almost daily exchange of fire between Hezbollah, in cooperation with Palestinian resistance factions, and the Israeli occupation army, in response to the latter’s aggression against the Gaza Strip.

