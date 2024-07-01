Ben-Gvir calls for executing Palestinian prisoners 

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for shooting Palestinian prisoners in the head.

Stirring controversy with his recent statements regarding Palestinian prisoners, Ben-Gvir said in a video released yesterday: “Prisoners should be shot in the head instead of being given more food.”

The minister addressed the issue of prison conditions by stating: “It is unfortunate that I have had to deal in recent days with whether Palestinian prisoners should receive fruit baskets.” He emphasised his support for a bill proposed by his right-wing Otzma Yehudit Party, which calls for executing Palestinian prisoners, stating: “They should be killed with a shot to the head, and the bill to execute Palestinian prisoners must be passed in the third reading in the Knesset.”

“Until then, we will give them minimal food to survive. I do not care about this,” Ben-Gvir added.

This comes as the Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club revealed yesterday that Israeli occupation forces had arrested more than 9,450 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the start of the ongoing war of extermination in Gaza and comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people.

