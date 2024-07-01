Turkiye denies refusing fuel to Israel plane following emergency landing

Turkish diplomatic sources have denied Israeli media claims that a flight by Israel’s El Al carrier was refused fuel after being forced to make an emergency landing in the country.

Diplomatic Sources told Anadolu that the plane was en route from the Polish capital Warsaw to Tel Aviv. It was allowed to make an emergency landing at Antalya Airport after a passenger fell seriously ill.

“The emergency landing was granted due to the passenger’s illness. Refuelling was to be provided on humanitarian grounds, but the captain decided to depart voluntarily before the procedure was completed,” Anadolu quoted the source as saying.

Relations between Israel and Turkiye have deteriorated as a result of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza, leading to a cessation of all flights between the two countries.

