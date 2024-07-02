Brazil: thousands demonstrate in Sao Paulo to support Palestine

Thousands of Brazilians demonstrated in the heart of Sao Paulo on Sunday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in protest at the Israeli ongoing aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The demonstration was organised by the Brazilian Workers’ Cause Party (PCO), in cooperation with other civil society organisations, including the National Coordination of Struggle Committees, the National Front of Struggle Countryside and City (FNL), the Brazilian-Palestinian Institute (IBRASPAL), and the Terra Vermella Indigenous Group.

The demonstrators gathered in Oswaldo Cruz Square and marched to the Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP), where it concluded. Prominent political figures participated in the protest, including the former president of the Workers’ Party (PT), José Genoino; PCO president Rui Costa Pimenta; political journalist and founder of the website Opera Mundi, Breno Altman; and the vice president of IBRASPAL, Sayid Marcos Tenório.

In parallel, a number of pro-Palestine activists gathered in Charles Miller Square in São Paulo, in front of a book fair to protest against the absence of seminars and discussions about the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has been waging a devastating war since last October against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. The occupation state has killed at least 37,900 Palestinians and wounded almost 90,000 others. Civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, and at least 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced.

