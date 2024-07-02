Iran: Resistance in Lebanon will inflict heavy losses on Israel

Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has asserted that any mistake made by the Israeli occupation in Lebanon will not be to its advantage and will create new conditions at the regional level. He emphasised that the resistance in Lebanon will inflict a heavy price on the occupation in response to any aggression.

Speaking to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Bagheri Kani stated that the Lebanese resistance is fully prepared to deal with Israeli threats.

According to the Anadolu Agency, diplomatic sources reported that during the call, the officials discussed the latest developments in Gaza and assessed the risks of escalating tensions in the region.

The agency quoted Fidan as saying that increased tension in Lebanon would have repercussions for Iraq and Syria.

Bagheri Kani pointed to the brutal crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza, considering the threats against Lebanon as a continuation of the occupation’s crimes against the people of Gaza and reflect the savage nature of Israel.

He remarked that the occupation cannot return to a situation as it was before 7 October. The Zionists must understand that any new mistake they make in Lebanon will create new regional conditions at their expense, he said, affirming that the occupation will not be able to compensate for its strategic failure.

