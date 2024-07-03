Pakistan and US infantry begin joint anti-terror exercise

Pakistan and US infantry have started a two-week joint anti-terror exercise in north-western Pakistan, the army said in Islamabad on Wednesday, Anadolu has reported.

The two-week exercise commenced last Saturday at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Troops from Pakistani and US infantry regiments are taking part, explained the Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exercise aims to share counter-terrorism experiences while also refining drill procedures essential for anti-terror operations.

The scope of the exercise envisages the development of marksmanship skills during urban warfare by understanding best practices adopted at the sub-unit level, said ISPR.

Earlier this year, US troops took part in a multinational military patrol drill involving 20 countries that was also held at the same centre in Pabbi.

