Greece arrests 7 over arson attacks on synagogue, Israeli-owned hotel

Greece’s anti-terrorism police have arrested seven people over arson attacks against an Israeli-owned hotel and a synagogue in central Athens this year, Reuters has reported.

A 25-year-old Greek woman, two Iranians aged 46 and 36 and an Afghan accomplice, 44, were arrested over a 15 May attack with a makeshift incendiary bomb on a building housing an Israeli-owned hotel and restaurant, said police today. The four were accused of arson that could potentially put human lives at risk and of causing damage to foreign-owned property in a racially motivated attack.

In another incident on 18 June, a 44-year old Greek man and a 26-year old Afghan rode a motorcycle near a synagogue in Athens and threw flammable material at its entrance causing a fire, said police. A 30-year-old Iranian has been arrested as their accomplice. The three were accused of arson, gun possession and robbery among other violations, added a police official.

Police have seized evidence including mobile phones found in a residence in Athens and a prison. Five of those arrested have been detained, and have been two released on bail while awaiting trial.

In March last year, Greek police arrested two men suspected of being members of a group that planned an arson or bomb attack against an Israeli restaurant and the same synagogue in Athens.

Israel’s intelligence service Mossad praised Greece for foiling the attack, accusing Iran of orchestrating the operation.

