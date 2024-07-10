Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Amnesty urges Egypt to lift travel bans on human rights lawyers

July 10, 2024 at 11:25 am

Airbus A320 aircraft of Nile Air, the largest private airline in Egypt, Cairo International Airport on 27 September 2021 [Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]

Airbus A320 aircraft of Nile Air, the largest private airline in Egypt, Cairo International Airport on 27 September 2021 [Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]

Amnesty International (AI) has called for Egypt to immediately lift travel bans imposed on prominent human rights lawyers Nasser Amin and Hoda Abdelwahab. Despite the closure of the long-standing Case 173/2011, commonly referred to as the “foreign funding” case, the travel restrictions on the lawyers remain in place.

The Egyptian authorities announced the end of Case 173 on 20 March, following 13 years of investigations. The case involved asset freezes and travel bans on numerous NGO workers. While travel bans on 29 out of 31 human rights defenders have been lifted, Amin and Abdelwahab, co-founders of the Arab Centre for Independence of Judiciary and Legal Profession (ACIJLP), remain restricted.


The decision to close the case came shortly after Egypt and the EU agreed to elevate their relationship to a strategic and comprehensive partnership. Despite this, AI points out that the bans on the pair persist.

“The Egyptian authorities claim to have ended the sham Case 173 against NGOs, yet Nasser Amin and Hoda Abdelwahab continue to be arbitrarily banned from travel in connection to criminal investigations against NGOs,” said Mahmoud Shalaby, Egypt researcher at AI.

“Their bans must be immediately lifted along with all other arbitrary travel bans imposed on NGO workers and former detainees in relation to separate politically motivated cases,” he added.

“This long overdue step must be accompanied by genuine measures to allow civil society organisations to operate freely and without fear of intimidation or prosecution.”

ACIJLP was subjected to raids and asset freezes starting in 2011, with the travel bans on Amin and Abdelwahab imposed in 2016. Despite multiple appeals and lack of substantial evidence, Amnesty notes that these bans have not been lifted, and no official communication regarding their current status has been received.

READ: Egypt will not accept alternative to UNRWA, says FM

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending