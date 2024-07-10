Nasrallah: We will not back down

Hezbollah and the resistance factions in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq will not back down and will not “abandon our responsibility”, the group’s head, Hassan Nasrallah, said yesterday.

Speaking in Beirut yesterday, Nasrallah said: “The fronts of support in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, and the political support such as Syria and Iran, are an image that brings joy contrasted with a sad image of the positions of the Arab and Islamic world towards Gaza.”

“For weeks, aid has not entered Gaza and it is at risk of the spread of famine, epidemics and diseases. Can this reality continue in Gaza?”

“The occupation army is the most immoral army, and its true nature is beginning to appear,” he added, continuing, “Every sane Muslim will be asked about Gaza. Is the Arab and Islamic world really unable to do anything to support Gaza?”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah said: “We believe that we are performing our duty… When we are threatened with war, we are not afraid, and we do not abandon our responsibility.”

Nasrallah stressed that “the resistance in Lebanon is continuing what it began on 8 October,” in reference to strikes against Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza, “until we reach the goal that we aspire to on all support fronts. We cannot back down from our position and our fight in this battle.”

