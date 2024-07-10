Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Spain: Opposition accuses gov’t of 'hypocrisy' over arms sales to Israel

July 10, 2024 at 8:38 am

The Acting Minister for Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, speaking at the Official College of Architects of Madrid, Spain on 18 October, 2023 [Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press via Getty Images]

The Acting Minister for Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, speaking at the Official College of Architects of Madrid, Spain on 18 October, 2023 [Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press via Getty Images]

Spain’s left-wing opposition party Podemos yesterday accused the government of “hypocrisy” as it continued to sell arms to Israel in spite of its condemnation of Tel Aviv’s actions in Gaza, Anadolu reported.

Speaking during a seminar held to discuss a Delàs Centre for Peace Studies report on arms exports to Israel in 2022 and 2023, party leader, Ione Belarra, stated that Madrid’s weapons sales to Tel Aviv since 7 October 2023 have amounted to €1.27 billion ($1.37 billion).

She added that these facts contradict the claims made by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who asserted that no arms sales to Israel had been conducted since the beginning of its war on the Gaza Strip last October.

“I have no words to describe the shame I feel about the hypocrisy of the Spanish Government,” Belarra wrote on X.

The government has not commented on the Delàs Centre’s report or Belarra’s accusations of hypocrisy.

Spain has called for Israel to cease the war on Gaza and recognised the State of Palestine in May, reaffirming its support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

READ: Spain’s far-right calls for expulsion of Muslims

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending