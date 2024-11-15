Middle East Monitor
Israel army to call-up only 1,000 Haredim instead of 7,000, media reports

November 15, 2024 at 1:54 pm

Dozens of Ultra-Orthodox Jews, also known as Haredim gather to stage a protest against the compulsory military service in West Jerusalem on June 30, 2024. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israel’s Channel 14 has reported that the army will issue only 1,000 call-ups for Haredim, contrary to the legal adviser’s request to issue 7,000, according to Al Jazeera news network.

Earlier in November, then Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant approved new conscription orders that include 7,000 for ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim), amid increasing pressure on reserve soldiers after a year of war that Israel has waged on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces stated in a press release that Gallant had agreed to a recommendation for 7,000 new orders after reviewing the list of individuals eligible for enlistment, in addition to 3,000 orders issued in July.

Gallant was, however, sacked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the next day. Netanyahu’s coalition government includes members who oppose conscription for Haredim and have threatened to leave the coalition if exemptions from military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews are no longer in place, thus collapsing the government.

