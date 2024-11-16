Massive Palestinian flag unfurled on Brazil´s Copacabana Beach

A group of protesters unfurled the massive Palestinian flag on the iconic Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro of Brazil, drawing attention to the ongoing genocide in the Gaza strip and making a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Palestinians.

The initiative, organized by a Rio de Janeiro-based NGO, is part of a campaign to raise the 50-meter Palestinian flag in various locations across Brazil. Tens of thousands of pamphlets are being distributed, and thousands of posters are being displayed throughout the country.

Earlier, Brazilian activists raised the Palestinian flag on the historic “Lapa Arches” monument in Rio de Janeiro, a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian flag was also carried through the streets to the Selarón Steps, where it was displayed for a few minutes, attracting the attention of both tourists and residents.

A large Palestinian flag was displayed on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/tg2AXvijmi — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) November 14, 2024

These activities, which began a week ago, serve as a promotion for the massive march the country is set to witness. Several anti-imperialist entities and organizations are calling for a large demonstration next Monday. The demonstration, to be held in the famous “Cinelândia” square in the heart of the city, aims to highlight the suffering of the Palestinian people and condemn the ongoing genocide.

The demonstration has received support from Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the Workers’ Party (PT), and has garnered widespread backing from political and trade union figures across Brazil. More than 130 institutions and leaders from various sectors have announced their participation in the event.

According to the organizers, the event aims to denounce the “genocide by Israel in the Gaza Strip“ and build a popular solidarity movement ahead of the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro on November 18.

Brazil will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit on November 18–19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro. Leaders from all 19 member countries, along with representatives from the African Union and the European Union, are expected to attend. Notable attendees include Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Emmanuel Macron, Narendra Modi, and several other heads of state.

OPINION: Brazil: university cancels lecture by Israeli professor after student protest

The G20 Summit represents “the culmination of efforts undertaken by the country holding the group’s rotating presidency. It is a moment for world leaders to endorse agreements negotiated throughout the year and chart a course for addressing global challenges.”

Coinciding with the summit in Brazil this year, the Palestinian issue is expected to ignite passionate demonstrations in the streets of Rio de Janeiro. Supporters of Palestine will amplify their concerns over the genocidal policies being carried out in the enclave.

Brazilian activist and member of the country’s Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Fabio Bosco, stated, “Raising the Palestinian flag at many iconic locations in Rio de Janeiro is an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people ahead of the G20 summit.”

“The aim of the demonstration is to protest the presence of leaders from the 19 richest countries in the world in Brazil and to reject the complicity they exhibit—whether by sending weapons to the Zionists or maintaining trade and diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity,” Bosco added.

“Our message to the world is to demand an end to the genocide the Zionists continue to commit against the Palestinians and to advocate for a free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

Brazil’s Rio de Paz NGO rests 120 burial shrouds on Copacabana Beach to symbolise the memory of Palestinian children who were killed by Israeli military’s onslaught on Gaza pic.twitter.com/G7yiEGUWNM — TRT World (@trtworld) November 4, 2023

Rio de Janeiro, a city teeming with tourists year-round, has not hesitated to stand in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza since the outbreak of Israeli aggression in 2023. Popular demonstrations and activists’ efforts have continued unabated since the beginning of Israel’s bombing campaign on Gaza. The city’s communities have united to denounce the actions of the Israeli occupation in Gaza.

Last year, the city witnessed a significant event covered by both local and international media outlets. On November 3, 2023, the NGO Rio de Paz placed 120 shrouds stained with red paint and marked with Palestinian flags on Copacabana Beach. This powerful protest symbolized the memory of Palestinian children killed during the Israeli military’s onslaught on Gaza.

OPINION: Brazil launches ‘Sao Paulo without apartheid’ campaign

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.